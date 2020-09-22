Jupitar bags a collaboration with Shatta Wale

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 Source: gossip24.com
Reggae-Dancehall musician, Michael Abeejah O’Mint aka Jupitar General has bagged a collaboration with Shatta Wale.
In a video, Shatta Wale and Jupitar were seen in the African Dancehall King’s studio jamming to the yet-to-be released reggae single.
This comes a few weeks after Jupitar took to social media to diss Stonebwoy for failing to subdue to Shatta’s reign.
We hope the song with Shatta makes waves and brings him some cash.
Watch video below:
