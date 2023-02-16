Jupitar breaks silence on why he called Epixode a fool

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Michael Okine also known as Jupitar, has explained why he referred to his fellow musician, Epixode, as a fool.

According to the ‘Enemies’ hitmaker, Epixode always takes a personal stand on everything he does on social media by criticizing him unfairly, and as a result, he needed to set him straight.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment show, he added that the fact that Epixode takes their issues to social media was inappropriate because social media generally is a public platform on which some attacks amount to disrespect.



Asked by the host why he once referred to Epixode as a fool, Jupitar responded: “Epixode is my junior brother...and I have nurtured him for a very long time. You know even before, there are so many things I have done for him. As a big brother, just to put him on the level where he is now.



“I have supported his career in various ways…sometimes when he disrespects me, I just look away. But then bringing that disrespect to social media, I just have to put a stop to it.

"So, I just blocked him to tell him he should stop what he was doing…but then bringing it on the internet is different because we’re dealing with a fan base here,” he said.



He continued by saying that the latter had been like a brother to him and that he had also acted as a living coach for him by promoting his profession and seeing to it that his aspirations were realized.







AM/SARA