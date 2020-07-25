Music

Jupitar declares Shatta Wale as the king of Ghana music

Ghanaian Dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Jupiter

Dancehall general, Jupitar has conceded defeat to Shatta Wale and as well declared him as the king of Ghana music. The two dancehall artistes have had a sweet-bitter relationship in the past.

Jupitar, a couple of weeks ago, took to social media to discredit all artistes including Shatta Wale who claimed to be doing dancehall music in the country.



He declared himself as the only true dancehall artiste in the country holding the genre down. But in a twist of events, the ‘Money box’ hit maker has conceded defeat to one of the artistes he discredited – Shatta Wale.

This comes after Shatta Wale shot a video with Beyonce to their song, ‘Already’ which is part of Beyonce’s Lion King album. The video has received positive reviews from fans and pundits alike.



Jupitar after watching the video took to twitter and wrote: “No disrespect to any musician in Ghana but @shattawalegh is a king".

