Jupitar drops classic video for ‘neighbour’ featuring Kelvynboy

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Michael Okine, well known as Jupitar, has dropped a classic video of his new song ‘Neighbour’ which featured Kelvynboy.

Through patios, Jupitar tells how much he loves his baby.



Kelvynboy added beautiful touches to this tune with his great vocal performance. It was interesting when he sang about the lady he wants as a lover, but she only wants him as her neighbour.



Jupitar and Kelvynboy did their best and this piece will be among the best songs released in 2020.

The video was directed by PHAMOUS PHILMS.



Enjoy it below.



