Jupitar hints on album release this year

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Jupitar has hinted on a possible release of an album titled "Jupitar Rising" by the end of the year.

He quizzed his fans on social media as to whether he should release an album or not, and responses from his fans indicated that they wanted him to release an album.



But Jupitar in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, said the upcoming album would have a couple of international features exhibiting their style of music and added that "Jupitar Rising" would be fused with a mixed genre of music and not solely dancehall.



“There would be couple of international collaborations in the album,"



Jupitar said the preparations towards the album was in progress and promotions would be done on the international level due to the nature of the album.

He added that his new music ‘Star life’ featuring Shatta Wale was yet to be released but fans could not keep calm about it. Adding that the uproar of the incoming song on social media is overwhelming.



Jupitar debunked claims made by fellow Dancehall artiste, Epixode that he is a lazy rapper.



"I have never been a lazy artiste and would never be a lazy artiste but my silence sometimes is due to my concentration on bigger projects to help boost my career and I want to advice Epixode to focus more on his career," he said.



Jupitar is currently promoting his new music which featured Kelvynboy titled "Neighbor".