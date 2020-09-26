Jupitar is a lazy musician - Epixode

Dancehall artiste, Jupitar

Dancehall artiste, Epixode, has described fellow dancehall artiste, Jupitar as a lazy musician.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on ‘Afro Joint’ on Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm, the musician said Jupitar is a very good musician but he must put his ego aside and work harder.



“Jupitar is very talented but his laziness has made him redundant in the industry,” he said.



According to Epixode, he has got a lot of awards and nominations all over the world due to his hard work.

According to him, Jupitar shouldn't “fight somebody who is teaching you the way.” He described his journey in the music industry as a successful one.



He further revealed that Jupitar was like a brother to him, but that is no longer so as he disrespected him following his advice to him.