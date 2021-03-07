Jupitar plots global course with 'The One' album

Jupitar, Musician

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste Jupitar says he wants to take Ghanaian music to the international front with his new album titled “The One”.

The 20-track album comprises of multi-genres including Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae, Lovers Rock, Contemporary Jazz, among others and features some star-studded artistes including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Yaa Pono, Tinny, Samini among others.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment after the release of the album, Jupitar said the album demonstrates his readiness for the international market and plots to take Ghanaian music to the next level.



“We have great talents in Ghana and some of them have done tremendously well but I’m the one to take Ghana to the next level and lift high the flag of the motherland.



"This masterpiece demonstrates my readiness for the international music markets and I believe am the one to make Ghana extra proud not disrespecting other artistes, which is why this album is called ‘The One’,” he said.

Jupitar said the album meant a lot to him because from the start of his career till now, most fans doubted his abilities because he was not releasing enough songs to satisfy them.



“I’m that type of person who wants to bring out something different and my uniqueness can’t be measured with nothing and am bent on bringing out some world-class songs.



“With this album, I was not focused on my speciality which is Dancehall but I was able to fuse some foreign instruments like jazz and I hope these songs would satisfy music-loving fans,’’ he added.