Just humble yourself and apologize to Martha Ankomah - Mr Logic to LilWin

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has weighed in on the legal battle between Ghanaian actors LilWin and Martha Ankomah.

According to him, LilWin should apologise to the actress for his defamatory remarks.



Mr Logic, who spoke on Hitz FM on February 22, 2024, said LilWin should humble himself and use the same medium he used to verbally abuse the actress to apologise to her.



He said the lawsuit filed by Martha Ankomah, which is seeking GH¢5 million in damages, should not be taken lightly.



“Honestly, I think LilWin should humble himself and render a public apology because it's not a joke; a 5 million Ghana cedis suit is not something you should beat about the bush.



"The same medium he used to verbally abuse this lady, he should use it to apologise. I'm sure there will be some intervention somehow. He should just apologise,” he said.

Mr Logic added that he was in support of Martha Ankomah's decision to take the issue to court, as it was right to hold people accountable for their actions and words.



“I agree with Martha for going to court, it’s the right thing to do. We need to start holding people responsible for some of the things that they do and say. So LilWin should humble himself and apologise,” he said.



Mr logic advised LilWin not to claim that he was only acting, as there are videos implicating him.



LilWin is currently facing a lawsuit from Martha Ankomah, who is demanding Gh¢5 million in damages for the defamatory statements he made about her in a viral video.



In the video, LilWin accused the actress of being ungrateful, arrogant and looking down on Kumawood actors. He also accused her of depending on men to sponsor her.

In return, Martha Ankomah sued him on February 14 for defamation.



