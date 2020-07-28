Entertainment

Just shut up and enjoy my good music – Wiyaaala ‘roars’ at critics

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Noella Wiyaala has asked her critics to remain silent if they don’t have anything positive to say about her.

According to the ‘rock my body’ crooner people who don’t encourage artists to do better are in no position to criticise their craft.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Wiyaala gave out a stern warning to people who are fond of criticizing her adding, that she might be forced to join the politics someday to drastically deal with such people.



“Why don’t you just shut up and enjoy the good music. Because when you don’t support, you’re killing talents and re-directing them into things that are not really their wish. When you do that you make us angry and when we are angry, we are forced to join politics and insult people,” she established.



She also highlighted how difficult it is to become a successful musician in Ghana.

“Ghanaians have adopted the culture of criticisms. Everybody has an opinion. It’s disturbing. It is very very difficult to be a successful musician in Ghana. Everybody will have their opinion about you and if you’re not strong you will hide. The noise and the bashing Is just too much. Especially with the Female musicians, most of us are a bit emotional and shy so the least insult gets to us. Ghanaians do not encourage each other,” she stated.



Watch the video below





