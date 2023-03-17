Just the Tip: Roverman Productions returns with another play from 24th March to 2nd April

Official artwork for the project

Source: Roverman Productions

Roverman Productions, in partnership with Ghanaweb and National Theatre, continues with the fun for this year with a brand new exciting play by Uncle Ebo Whyte titled, “JUST THE TIP’.

When Barbara and Doc fell in love their parents objected to the relationship and refused to let them get married. Years down the line, the real reason has come out, and it contains bizarre revelations that prove that the worth of family sometimes depends on one person’s ability to keep quiet and take it all in.



Just The Tip is a play about restoration, revelations and a man's resolve to keep his family together, no matter the circumstances.



Just The Tip shows at the National Theatre, Accra from 24th March to 2nd April as follows:



Fridays at 7pm only, (ie one show only!)



Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, (ie two shows!!)

and Sundays at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm (ie three shows!!!)



That is Roverman’s one, two, three! There’s no way you can miss a show!!



Early bird tickets are available till March 23rd at GHC150 each, after which the price of a ticket will move to GHC200.



Tickets are available via Korba shortcode *365*535# only, on all networks.



You can also visit the Roverman Productions’ pages on Facebook and Instagram; or call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 for inquiries and orders.