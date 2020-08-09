Music

K Burnha premiers new single 'No love'

Promising Ghanaian musician, K Burnha is out with a new mid-tempo song titled, "No love" produced by KP Beatz and mastered by Possigee one of the most influential engineers in Ghana.

In the song which elapsed a little of three(3) minutes the musician who hails from Agona Swedru in the central region talks vividly about "No love" on the street.



The lack of support for each other, failure to support individuals who are striving in their own little way. The deliberate actions by people to pull in each other backward instead of giving them a helping hand to also step on a higher pedestal.



The writer also made a passionate appeal for people to always be willing to support each other regardless of their status so it can be a win-win situation for all.

Born Samuel Otoo Ampiaw, K Burnha as a burgeoning talent prides in his writing skills and his ability to sing out his emotions that also represents the reality people are experiencing.



He's signed onto KB Musiq; an independent Ghanaian management company. "No love" is available in stores worldwide for streaming and download worldwide.

