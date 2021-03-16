K.K Fosu advices Samini after his banter with Stonebwoy

High-life musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as K.K Fosu has asked Samini to treat Stonebwoy with the utmost respect if he wants to be treated the same.

This was in reaction to Samini and Stonebwoy’s social media banter on Monday, March 15, 2021.



Samini in a heated argument with Stonebwoy on Twitter described him as a fake, disrespectful, and wayward godson after Stonebwoy in what was meant to be a ‘harmless’ congratulatory message to Burna Boy and Wizkid, asked Ghanaians to applaud their counterparts instead of acting bitter towards them.



“You know you can’t throw dust in anyone's eyes my son. You know exactly where I’m coming from. Don’t trash GH in congratulating Nigeria because they don’t disrespect their legends like you do period. A word to the wise. After calling me a sellout on a public stage during your mismatch clash? Who sold out who? We come from #grade1 ... you got nerves to be tweeting at me. ShattaWale is a mate you are a son ... get the difference. You disappointed me, son.” Samini was captured to have written on Twitter.



But his tweet did not go down well with a section of the public including K.K Fosu who described Samini’s conduct as an act of disrespect towards Stonebwoy.



To him, respect is reciprocal, earned, and not based on just age difference.

“I saw the beef on Twitter. Samini must hear this, he is way above all of these. Samini should know that this generation of musicians have excelled. They are big men running the business now and are no longer kids. When you disrespect a child, a child will disrespect you,” he stated in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



Meanwhile, a section of social media users have expressed disappointment in the High-Grade Family boss for his attitude towards Stonebwoy.



Other celebrities including Aisha Modi have also asked Samini to desist from disrespecting Stonewoy all in the name of a ‘godson tag’.



