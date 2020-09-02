Entertainment

K.K Kabobo picks Kofi Kinaata as his favourite high-life musician

Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata

In an interview with Chelsy Sey host of ‘Ryse N Shyne, on Y 97.9 FM, Legendary Highlife musician K.K Kabobo has mentioned the top highlife musicians in Ghana but sadly Kwame Eugene's name is not inclusive.

‘’I like Kofi Kinanta and it is not because he is from Takoradi, but because he is a great highlife musician. I also like Bisa K’dei too. Ofori Amponsah and Kofi Nti also do very good highlife’’ he stated.



When asked by the host of Ryse N Shyne Chelsy Sey if he knew Kuame Eugene the VGMA Artiste of the year, he answered in the affirmative. ‘’ Yes I know Kuami Eugene, but Kuame plays a different kind of highlife. When you listen to him, you automatically hear a highlife rhythm, but it is not a typical highlife.



He also educated the listeners about the various phases the highlife genre has gone through. ‘’Every generation comes with its rhythm of highlife music, that is why you hear things like Borga highlife, Reggae highlife. Highlife is what you will call a multi-genre-genre’’ he said.



He also bemoaned the decline of the highlife genre in the Ghanaian music space.

‘’Highlife is going down because there are no producers. All the Executive Producers jump onto the genre that is trending. If gospel is trending they jump on to it. If you want to play authentic highlife, the producer will say no instead play it like this. That is why highlife is going down’’ he said.



The interview with the ‘Onyame Ehuwo’ hitmaker is part of the ‘Made in Ghana Month’s celebration on all Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) platforms to educate the general public on why they should patronise goods made in Ghana.



This year’s Made in Ghana month is under the theme, ‘Celebrating Ghana through digital innovations’

