K3k3! Asantewa tells the tale of the consequences of loose talk on her maiden single

Source: BullHaus Entertainment

The burgeoning songstress, Jennifer Oteng Asante, known within showbiz circles as Asantewa has inserted a new Highlife single dubbed; K3k3.

The eloquent Ghanaian female high-life act will beguile you with her serenading vocals on this tune that prowls on one of the dominant issues in relationships.



Produced by the renowned bassist, Dan Grahl, the song boasts of clear-cut live band instrumentations and crisp vocals that awaken the senses unto pure Ghanaian Highlife musical ingenuity.



K3k3 tells the tale of a wife or female spouse who has attempted to seek the forgiveness of her husband or male counterpart after saying something that she didn't consider would be offensive to her man.



It's a highly relatable tune that highlights the necessity of overlooking petty quarrels and wrongs that are inseparable from relationships and are bound to occur.



Born into a family of singers, Asantewaa was influenced by her mother and maternal grandfather, as her mum was a member of the Ghana police band, and her grandfather was also a founding member of the Ozimzim Band.

She began singing at the early age of Six (6) where she was a chorister in her local church Royal House Chapel.



Asantewaa draws inspiration from giants in the genre like Angelique Kojo, Kojo Antwi, Doctor Paa BoBo, Nana Tuffuor, Osibisa just to mention a few.



Get interactive with Asantewa across her socials and stream her latest single across all online music platforms here - https://songwhip.com/asantewa/k3k3



