KD Bakes on the rise

Musician, KD Bakes

Although he is not an A list, artiste Afrobeats artiste, Wisdom Dela Bruku showbiz name KD Bakes is doing something great in the Volta Region and that is the reason he keeps winning all the awards in the Volta Region.

He won Music Video of the Year at the Volta Music Awards (2019), Artiste of the Year at the Youth Events Awards(2019, Deserving Art of the Year at Volta Media Excellence Awards(2019, Standout Artiste of the moment (2019 and 2020) and Male vocalist at Volta Music Awards (2019).



After conquering the Volta Region it is just right to make himself more visible in the other regions especially in Kumasi and Accra and KD Bakes says he is just working on that.



“My team and I are making sure I am known everywhere through my songs. I am also doing a media tour in Accra, Kumasi and other regions introducing myself and my music to Ghanaians,” he noted



Aside music KD Bakes who is also a professional nurse at Richard Novati Catholic Hospital at Sogakope, Volta Region is promoting his song Pami featuring Yaa Pono. The beautiful song is already receiving positive reviews on Youtube

He has songs like Carry Me Away, Tonight, Lovers Rock, Make Sense, Run Go, Seep Slow and Asunder



He has performed on many great platforms such as Vodafone Music Awards Nominees Jam in 2016, Mercedes Benz African Fashion Show in Ghana, The Sands, Hydro and 11:45 all in Johannesburg in 2018, just to mention a few.



Currently, he is signed to a South African Record Label called 2HypeGang Worldwide and was a nominee at 3 Music Next Rated Act.