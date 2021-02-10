KFT laments bad work ethic in Ghana’s music industry

Singer KFT

Rising Afro-Hip Hop sensation KFT known in real life as Kwasi Ofosu is not happy with the work ethics of some Ghanaian musicians, producers, and some stakeholders.

According to the Ghanaian Canadian-based musician, this bad work attitude had to change if industry players want to grow Ghana's music to the highest level on the international scene.



In an interview ahead of his “Heart Break Story” EP release on Vals day, KFT revealed that the syndrome of favouritism is dwindling the fortunes of Ghana music industry.



“For instance in America and Canada, the music business is well organized and well-structured and everyone in the chain knows what to do."

“Ghana’s music industry is lacking paperwork and documentation of events that transpire. There are only few artistes and producers who document everything they do but that has to change if we want to thrive our music around the world. Shatta Wale has said it before, we lack proper structures and music departments in the industry."



“One thing I realized is that there is so much favouritism in the industry making it difficult for some musicians and producers to capitalize on the numerous opportunities available. Many producers disregard up and coming artiste based on their social status or music which, is bad for business," he narrated.



KFT on his upcoming EP would share a very traumatic experience in a recent relationship. All five songs are set to be available across various music platforms.