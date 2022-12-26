KK Fosu headlines Mangoase Youth's 10-year anniversary festival

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician KK Fosu

Source: GNA

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician KK Fosu will host a series of activities as part of Mangoase Youth Association's 10th-anniversary celebrations on January 1, 2023.

KK Fosu, who is a native of Mangoase in the Eastern Region, has partnered with the Mangoase Traditional Council and Mangoase Youth Association to hold a fundraising event to help the vulnerable in the area.



Some other activities to be held include a clean-up exercise, free health screenings, a football gala, a musical concert, and a grand durbar, among other activities.



The 10th-anniversary festival celebration is themed "Coming Together to Make Mangoase Work Again”.



Speaking in an interview, the decorated Highlife musician was elated to take part in activities to help promote good living among the people of Mangoase.

"I am very delighted to partner this anniversary with the youth of my hometown. I have always had Mangoase at heart, and this affords me the opportunity to touch the lives of others.



"Mangoase lacks so many social amenities, and with this fundraising activity, hopefully, we can bridge the gap by providing streetlights for our streets and giving our health facilities a facelift," he said.



KK Fosu went on to say that his vision was to build a modern kindergarten for Mangoase residents.



Some artistes expected to grace the occasion include Akatakyei, Pat Thomas, Article Wan, and Sista Afia, among others.