KK Kabobo's One Week celebration announced

The late KK Kabobo

The memorial service for the legendary Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, known to many as K. K. Kabobo, is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The commemoration will be held at the Police Depot Social Centre in Tesano, Accra.



K. K. Kabobo, whose music touched the hearts of many, succumbed to liver disease on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



His passing occurred shortly after he was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



The news of his illness had previously garnered attention and support from notable figures including former President John Mahama, Samira Bawumia, Wendy Shay and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).



Kabobo, famed for his classic hit ‘Onyame Ehu Wu’, is survived by a legacy of music and a family of 16 children.

The upcoming service will honour his life and contributions to the Highlife genre and Ghanaian culture.



