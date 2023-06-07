KK Kabobo shares his inspiring journey from pupil-teacher to renowned artiste

Ghanaian music legend, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo

Ghanaian music legend, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, known by his stage name KK Kabobo, has shared an inspiring story about his early life and career in a recent interview.

In an asaaseradio.com report, he revealed that due to a lack of funds to further his education, he became a pupil teacher.



KK Kabobo, famous for his hit song "Onyame Ehu Wu," explained that his journey into music began when he joined a band at a young age.



However, before pursuing his passion for music, he had to work as a student teacher to support himself.



"I became a pupil teacher because I had no money to continue my education, so the schoolmaster I was staying with applied for that job for me," Kabobo disclosed.



He went on to explain that he was employed by the Methodist Educational Unit and started teaching at New Edubiase Methodist Primary School in 1976.



Reflecting on his early days in the music industry, Kabobo shared his experience playing with various bands.

He mentioned playing with bands such as Sidiku Buari Express, Ampofo Aburi, and F. Michaels Band.



However, his ultimate goal was to become a studio artist, so he decided to pursue a solo career after about 18 months of playing with different bands.



"After one year, when the bands I was playing with were not recording, I moved on," Kabobo explained.



He wanted to focus on his passion for creating music in the studio, which led him to embark on his solo journey.



ADA/OGB