KKD embraces love and unconditional support as son leads LGBTQ+ group

KKD Kkd1 Ghanaian broadcaster, KKD

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, widely known as KKD, has demonstrated his unwavering support for his children, including his son whose involvement in LGBTQ+ advocacy made headlines over the weekend.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, KKD shared images of his son and daughter, accompanied by the powerful hashtags #fbf #love and #Unconditional.

The images captured the fashion icon in various pictures with his son, who now identifies as transgender, and his daughter, showcasing a father's unwavering love for his children.

KKD's post comes in light of the news that his son has taken on a leadership role in an LGBTQ+ group, striving for equal rights and recognition.

On July 15, 2023, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, the son of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei-Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, made headlines as he led a parade organized by the LGBTQ+ community in England.

The parade was part of a series of protests held by the trans and intersex community across Europe, advocating for greater rights and recognition.

During the parade, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, a fashion brand's sales executive and stylist, passionately called for equality and acceptance.

Dressed in an unbuttoned long-sleeved shirt over a bra, jeans trousers, and a handbag slung across his chest, he fearlessly addressed the crowd through a handheld microphone.

In a viral video from the march, he declared, "I just want to say to everybody passing by, whether you are in support or against us, we are not walking to provoke anyone. We are walking because we know our worth. We are walking because we deserve equality. We are walking because we are builders, and we will never stop."

He further emphasized the relentless pursuit of trans rights.

