KMA tricycle ban is senseless - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo is an outspoken media personality

Controversial Ghanaian TV presenter and influencer Bridget Otoo has slammed hard at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s decision to ban commercial tricycles popularly known as “Pragyia” from operating in the central business district.

The new directive was set up as a way to ease traffic and human congestion in the central business district and started being enforced on August 1st, 2023 with dozens of tricycles being seized and some drivers arrested.



The development resulted in the drivers going on a rampage, forcefully taking back their seized vehicles and blocking roads to air their frustrations.



Taking to her Twitter (now X) handle, the presenter stated that the ban on tricycles was foolhardy and that the operators are not committing crimes.



She accused them of not doing enough for the operators.

“The tricycle ban is one of the most senseless things that KMA has done. These guys are working, not stealing or doing robbery! They found a job where you failed to provide one for them. Yet you ban them for causing traffic, ban your incompetence for not thinking!” she said.





