KNeeded releases 'Champagne' video

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Urban gospel artiste, KNeeded is out with a classical video for his song 'Champagne'. The video was shot in some places in Ghana and according to KNeeded, Champagne is about his heartfelt appreciation to God for the many victories he has won.

The video is gaining some good reviews on youtube and some TV stations have started playing the video on their platforms.

He said that apart from him thanking God, he needed to show how beautiful Ghana is through the music video.

The audio of his latest single, Champagne was released on Thursday, October 20. According to him, if God gave him victory over his challenges, then people going through similar situations should have confidence He will see them through.

He mentioned Champagne’s message is relatable and he is so sure the song will go places because of the assuring and positive lyrics.

He is about to embark on a radio tour with Champagne because he believes the world should hear the message.

“I am beginning a radio tour soon to promote Champagne because the content is powerful and the world needs to hear it,” he said.

