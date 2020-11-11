KODA shares tip on building a solid brand in the gospel singing career

Gospel musician KODA

Ghanaian gospel singer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto popularly known as KODA has advised gospel musicians to do away with the mentality that they need a producer before they can succeed in gospel music

According to him, gospel musicians must focus on building their brands in order to attract big companies to invest in their talent.



Speaking to YFM Takoradi’s Chelsy Sey on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he said: “I think people have that mentality of ‘oh some help is coming from somewhere’ or ‘oh I will get some producer who is going to put a million Cedis or more into my productions’. Many people are waiting for that so they are not pushing as hard as they can. That producer era I will be very honest with you is almost gone. So if you are still sitting down for some producer to help you out there, I think you will be waiting forever”.



KODA advised, "start it no matter what your salary is, find out how much it costs to do the production. Save overtime; save and take the first step. Now by God’s grace, you can attract attention from all those big names and companies that are looking for you. Trust me the big names wants to associate with someone who is working.

"When they go for marketing meetings how do they defend the budget? And they ask what they get back on what they invested. So grow your brand to a point where when these people come on board they will know that they are getting value for their money”.



KODA is known for many of his gospel songs which include the popular ‘Nsem Pii’ song.