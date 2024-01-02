KSM sets criteria for voting for politicians in Ghana

Comedian, KSM

Veteran Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has revealed his requirements to vote for a politician in Ghana.

The “KSM Show” host took to his X handle on January 1, to comment on about the 2024 general elections.



According to him, he does not care about the religion or the region of the politician, but rather their track record of performance and achievements.



He said he wants to see evidence of what the politician has done or can do for the nation, and not just empty promises or rhetoric.



“If you want my VOTE, don't tell me about your RELIGION, Don't tell me about the REGION you come from. Who cares?? Just SHOW ME YOUR TRACK RECORD,” he posted.



His tweet has generated a lot of reactions from his followers, some of whom agreed with him and others who challenged him.



Some of them asked him to name the politicians who have met his criteria, while others accused him of being biased or hypocritical.

KSM is known for his outspoken and satirical views on various social and political issues in Ghana.





