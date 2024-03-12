Kafui Danku empowers 18 SMEs with Dream Achievers Project

Kafui Danku and particpants of her Dream Achievers Project

Movie producer and actress Kafui Danku has lent a helping hand to three hundred small-scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through her Dream Achievers Project.

The project which was aimed at providing entrepreneurs and small business owners with capital and necessary tools for their business was opened to all, the business ideas of participants were evaluated and vetted for feasibility and deserving participants progressed to the next stage.



At the grand finale, 18 SME owners were equipped with business essentials including sewing machines, cake mixing machines, fertilizers, and fabrication machines, among others, to scale up their ventures. In addition, a select group received a total grant of GHS50,000.00 to be disbursed among them.



Touching on the rationale behind the project, Kafui Danku explained that the initiative was borne out of her desire to support young entrepreneurs achieve their goals, and is also an answer to many young business owners who reached out to her for financial assistance during the peak period of COVID-19.



“What inspired this is that during COVID, a lot of people were asking for support more than usual. Once in a while, I will send money to people I don’t know. I will give 1,000 and 2,000 cedis to people and only call them on video to confirm if they are real. Sometimes I end up sending it to the wrong people,” she explained in an engagement with the media.

She added, “So I decided to save some more money and make it a bigger project so that a lot of people would benefit. So what pushed this initiative is the zeal to see young people and young businesses succeed.”



The Dream Achievers Project was launched in February 2024, where small-scale business owners were given the opportunity to pitch their business ideas or stories and win business essentials up to GHC50,000.



