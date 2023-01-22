Kalybos admits to cheating on his current girlfriend on live TV

Ghanaian comic actor, Kalybos

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Richard Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, has opened up about his unfaithfulness in his current relationship.

In a discussion with Doreen Avio on JoyTV Prime, the actor was asked if he has ever cheated on his girlfriend, and he gave a resounding yes.



The studio audience gave a loud applause after hearing his confession, possibly because of his frankness.



Although Kalybos did not reveal his current girlfriend’s identity or the circumstances that led him to cheat on her, he said;



“Oh yes. I am [in a relationship]. I happened to fall into one, and I like where it is. In my line of work, most of my colleagues might not agree to this. But very important you have a relationship; have a single relationship. You meet ladies, new faces all the time, so if you’re one who is picky and is not content with what he has, you might find a lady attractive, but tomorrow, definitely, trust me, you’ll find a different lady who’s more than what you saw. It all balls down to you, the guy. Access yourself to know that I need to settle down with one lady, then the rest can follow,” he stated.

Kalybos, however, advised his colleagues who wish to settle down to give it careful thought, adding that it will reduce the tendency to break up with one’s partner.



The ‘Boys Kasa’ crooner further indicated that he has, over the years, learned how to treat a woman right from his sisters.



EB/BOG