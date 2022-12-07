4
Kalybos and I want a child if we are both single in two years - Ahuofe Patri

Kalybospatri33.png Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri captured acting like a couple

Wed, 7 Dec 2022

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, has revealed that she and comedian Kalybos plan to have a child when they are both single in two years.

In an Onua FM interview, she asked netizens to watch out for them while noting that they have each other in their plans should their pursuits not go as expected.

“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child.

“So watch out, if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out. We will probably start paying attention to each other. We are in each other’s plans,” she said.

Despite rumours about the Kalybos secretly getting married, Patri's revelation seems to disprove them.

Ahoufe Patri and Kalybos segued into the limelight through the popular comedy series 'Boys Kasa' which aired in 2014.

In time past, netizens hoped for the actors to be in some sort of relationship because of how well they gelled when on set.

Netizens may have their dream come true if, in two years, the two acts don’t find partners of their own.

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
