Kalybos reacts to endorsing Akufo-Addo

Actor and comedian, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos in an interview with Sammy kay on the Go online show has partially cleared the air on his association and endorsement for the NPP and President Nana Addo.

Trying very hard to skip the question on his endorsement for NPP, Kalybos was unable to state categorically whether he has been paid money for his recent cryptic endorsement for the president and the NPP ahead of the December 7, 2020 election.



According to him, people should carefully read his captions under his social media post to comprehend his messages.