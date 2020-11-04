Kamelyeon courts controversy for Rainbow EP artwork

Dancehall artiste, Kamelyeon

Dancehall singer Kamelyeon has released the official artwork for his forthcoming EP Rainbow ahead of its release on November 13.

The artwork, which has been interpreted by a section of his fans as an endorsement of the LGBTQ+ community, has courted ample controversy as it is not common for Ghanaian cultural influencers as well as the Reggae & Dancehall fraternity to which the musician belongs, to openly endorse that lifestyle.



Elorm Beenie, who is the singer’s publicist, told eNewsGH that there’s no cause for alarm, imploring fans to expect an outstanding project upon its release.



Kamelyeon, born Michael Kwame Alowonuga, announced the release of Rainbow EP on Sunday, November 1 to widespread social media approval. That frenzy seems to have been replaced by controversy following the release of the artwork for the EP, which shows the artist’s face painted in colours generally attributed to the LGBTQ+ community.



“It’s been a long time coming,” Kamelyeon said about the project.

“My fans have always been giving me pressure to release albums but I didn’t want to rush it. I needed the right time and the right plan to push so it gets the needed patronage. People think I have crazy talent that needs to be exploited, but in these times you need more than just talent to put out creative works. I’ve been studying the music market for a while until I decided to step it up higher with this EP.”



I wouldn’t say it was easy putting the songs together,” he added. “All songs captured on this upcoming EP represent me and I pray everyone embraces it.”



Also a producer, Kamelyeon is currently signed to August Villa 85, on which the EP is scheduled to be released.