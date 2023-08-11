Kanayo O Kanayo says grown man scared he’ll be used for sacrifice

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo

Popular Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo, over the years, has been tagged 'Nnanyi Sacrifice' because of the wicked roles he played in old movies.

The reputation has not been wiped out till today, and a man has expressed his concern and fear of the actor.



Actor Kanayo shares post of terrified man



The Nollywood legend shared the post on his Instagram page, granting anonymity to the grown man who revealed he never bothered to approach him at different locations because he was terrified.



According to the man, Nollywood painted the movie star as an unrepentant and cheerful ritualist, and he can't sit close to or eat from the same plate as the actor.



He queried why Nollywood capitalized on just one role for Nnanyi Sacrifice and made money off painting him as a ritualist.

The poster also added that Kanayo needs to be rebranded into a genuine man of God because he has heard he is a good man, but he is terrified that he might be used for ritual if he moves close to the Nollywood icon.



The actor captioned the post: "Dear friends, please advise this man."



See the post below:



