Kanayo explains why he is a senior to Pete Edochie in Nollywood

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has caused a stir on social media with some information regarding his influence in the movie industry.

Kanayo O. Kanayo boldly asserted his superiority over his seasoned colleague, Pete Edochie, in Nollywood during an interview with Afia TV.



The 61-year-old disclosed some of his ground-breaking accomplishments while discussing the history of the movie industry.



Kanayo O. Kanayo stated that in 1992, Nnebue was the first filmmaker to professionally produce home videos.



According to him, individuals like Pete Edochie, Nnebue, and himself, among others, shouldn't be left out of the history of the film industry.



He added that he and his co-stars from the popular 1992–1993 film "Living in Bondage" were among the first Nollywood actors to be treated as actual professionals.

He emphasized that the 1971 movie "Things Fall Apart" with Pete Edochie was a theatrical endeavor and not a home video production.



According to Kanayo, Pete Edochie joined Nollywood four years after he had joined the industry, thereby making him senior to Pete Edochie.



The veteran actor also emphasized that he was prepared to refute any claims that Edochie founded Nollywood before him.



Kanayo O Kanayo's remarks did not sit well with many as they stated that Pete Edochie is senior to Kanayo and not otherwise.



Here are some comments

leoedochie: "Pete Edochie is ahead of you all round. You can't compare yourself to him. give respect to your senior."



Djkonfidon$: "But I knew Pete Edochie since the 90s and discovered Kanayo in the late 2000s."



D"PENTAGON: "Who fist come no matter na watyn u achieve.. I respect kanayo but Pete edochie is more lik a father father, him acting self model."



Clever: "Una d say destiny etiko as far as e no look like bbl it's not"



ice cream: "Nna anyi you're talking too much....just use them for sacrifice biko"

Lady D: "grandmaster has spoken"



