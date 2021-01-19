Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts all his seven luxurious cars on social media

CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Kantanka Automobile CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has flaunted all his luxurious cars on social media.

A photo he shared on his Instagram story captured all the seven exotic cars he had parked in the beautiful shot.



A quick glance through shows that he is a proud user of the cars his father has invented too even though he has other foreign-made cars among his fleet.



Notable foreign-made cars in his fleet include a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Nissan 4×4.

Sharing the picture, Kwadwo Safo Jnr added a caption that encouraged everyone to hustle.



See the photo below:



