Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunts all his seven luxurious cars on social media

Tue, 19 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Kantanka Automobile CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has flaunted all his luxurious cars on social media.
A photo he shared on his Instagram story captured all the seven exotic cars he had parked in the beautiful shot.
A quick glance through shows that he is a proud user of the cars his father has invented too even though he has other foreign-made cars among his fleet.
Notable foreign-made cars in his fleet include a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Nissan 4×4.
Sharing the picture, Kwadwo Safo Jnr added a caption that encouraged everyone to hustle.
See the photo below:
Source: Zionfelix