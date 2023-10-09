Kanye West secretly married just a month after divorcing Kim Kardashian - Report

Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori

After months of speculation about their marriage, it has been confirmed by the Daily Mail that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have indeed secretly tied the knot.

The couple got married under a confidential license in California, indicative of the fact that it is not public knowledge.



There were widespread reports that the 46-year-old rapper and 28-year-old Yeezy architect had a non-legally binding wedding ceremony, given the absence of concrete proof of their union. Reports suggested that they had a private Beverly Hills ceremony in January this year without obtaining an official marriage license.



But, as reported exclusively by the Daily Mail, the two are officially married. They tied the knot in a confidential marriage on December 20, 2022, just a month after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.



The secretive nature of their marriage had previously led to speculation, but the obtained confidential marriage documents confirm their legal union, the Daily Mail said. A close friend described them as deeply in love and happily married.



According to their marriage license, the pair got married in Palo Alto, California, in Silicon Valley. They chose a confidential and undisclosed location for their wedding. The document was filed using their full names, with the rapper’s name officially changed to ‘Ye’ in October 2021 from Kanye Omari West.

Ye and Bianca were married by California-based officiant James Mayfield, who officiates marriage ‘packages’ starting at $385 that do not necessarily require a courthouse ceremony. Also, the confidential marriage license, which they obtained, doesn’t necessitate any witnesses. The documents also revealed that their marital home is listed as his ranch in Wyoming.



West bought the $14 million ranch four years ago, but there has been minimal development on the property since then. In July 2020, Ye began constructing unfinished domes on the land and has not been seen at the location for several years.



A close friend of the couple explained their choice of a confidential marriage license, citing Ye’s long-standing fame and his first marriage to someone constantly in the public eye.



The source also added that Bianca and Ye have a distinctively private and affectionate relationship, characterized by their strong devotion to each other.



“They prioritize creating moments exclusively for themselves, which explains their discretion regarding their wedding details, the source told the Daily Mail, adding that it is likely that only the two of them have the full knowledge of how their wedding unfolded.