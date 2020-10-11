Kasiebo was a creative masterpiece - Guru

Ghanaian Rapper, Guru

Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known by his stage names Guru and Gurunkz, has described Kasiebo, a song by Obrafour as a creative masterpiece.

Speaking in an exclusive interview withy DJ Slash on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician-cum producer said the song was not just an ordinary song but a song that is still relevant in Ghana’s music scene.



He indicated that Kasiebo is one of his top most collaborations with Obrafour.



The Ghanaian rapper and fashion designer told the host after Kasiebo, he gained much attention and got his own following dropping hit after hit.



Kasiebo was a song released by Obrafour. It was a track on his album ‘Asem Beba Dabi’.



‘Kaseibo’, before teh release of the album enjoyed massive airplay as a result of the lyrics it contains.



Music pundits felt it’s a direct attack on Okyeame Kwame and Obour’s game track which says “hip life is dead and needs resurrection”.

But Guru clarified the song was not released to set any agenda.



Guru is one of the most successful hiplife artist in Ghana.



He is known for his contemporary hiplife rap style that combines English and Ghanaian indigenous languages.



According to him, his career and success did not come on a silver platter.



He said musicians who want to succeed must work for it and just work hard.