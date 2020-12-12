Kawi Mwihaki unveils soul-pleasing new single ‘Asante’ with heavenly visuals

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Magichands Music presents a brand-new single by Kenyan gospel singer, Kaki Mwihaki with heavenly visuals. The multi-talented award-winning singer and songwriter continues to inspire the lives of many in her decade-long career through her rich, touching vocals and lyrics and she has done it yet again!

The song is titled ‘Asante’ and it’s the follow up to ‘Tegemeo’, her January 2020 release. ‘Tegemeo’ became the most successful release of the quarter under the rapidly growing imprint, as the powerful lyrics of the song resonated with individuals all around the world, relating to their daily life struggles especially in this COVID-19 season.



This time around, Kaki hopes to lift fan's spirits by making them move with a dance-ready praise song. ‘Asante’ is a Swahili word translated as 'thank you' in English and sees the talented vocalist sing praises to her maker in her silky soprano over the vibrant Afrobeat production, complete with sweet melodies and lush guitars.

The chorus sees Kaki sing 'thank you' in multiple African languages, a touch sure to get you in a mood of gratitude. Kaki is currently working on her debut album and she’s definitely an artist worth following, as her music journey unfolds. For now, enjoy ‘Asante’!





Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor