Kay Smooth opens up on Shatta Wale's rise to stardom

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Kay Smooth says he was the one who introduced reggae and dancehall musician Shatta Wale to the late music legend Terry Bonchaka.

In an interview on Power FM's entertainment show, Kay Smooth asserted that Shatta Wale should always be grateful to him for being the one to connect him with Terry Bonchaka.



"I was the one who introduced him to the late Terry Bonchaka, as my young brother and I asked Terry to find a way to mentor him. Shatta Wale happened to be my school son at Winneba Secondary School, and through an entertainment show, I was able to connect the two of them.



"I believe God used me to open up ways for Shatta Wale to become who he is now," he said.



Shatta Wale has not yet responded to Kay Smooth's claims, but this revelation has ignited a debate among fans and industry insiders about who deserves credit for Shatta Wale's success.

But Shatta Wale has mentioned in past interviews how influential the late Terry Bonchaka was in the early stages of his music career.



Shatta Wale has risen through the music ranks and is undoubtedly one of Ghana's biggest music exports, having chalked up numerous successes in his over 20-year journey.



