Kay Strinkz to drop new single 'Otan'

Kay Strinkz

Source: Kay Strinkz, Contributor

Kay Strinkz is born Kenneth Aidoo who hails from the Western Region of Ghana, is a renowned “Afro Hi-Life” artist of the “C2C group” whose hit “Araba Atta featuring Kofi Kinaata” and my property placed him on the international scene.

Kay Strinkz decided to go solo 4-years-ago and made waves with his on-time single "Odo fever" followed by pawpaw in 2019.



The DUBA iconic is yet to drop another banger ‘Otan’.



He is signed to Ross Records, the singer is gearing up to set the Ghanaian dance floor and dance scene ablaze with this jam.

Fans are eager to hear what this talented musician will offer this time.



