0
Menu
Entertainment

Kay9ice's new Afrobeat jam featuring Adina to be released on November 25

Kaynice Joseph Audio.jpeg Kay9ice

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Rising Afrobeat sensation Kay9ice is set to release another groundbreaking single titled "Fakye".

The budding musical artiste recruits one of Ghana's best female vocalists, Adina, on this jam.

The song which was produced and mixed by Keymix would be released on November 25, 2022.

The highly anticipated jam would be accompanied by some entrancing visuals.

Kay9ice who is gradually rising up in Ghana's music industry has worked with some of top Ghanaian artiste including Bisa K’dei, Sista Afia, Galaxy, Yaa Pono, Tsoobi Ryan Korsah, Tyrell (USA) etc.

He has also shared the stage with some artiste including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Flowking Stone, Guru, Teephlow, to mention but few

Kay9ice appeared on BBC after winning Tom Robinson's tracklistings for The BBC Music Introducing Mixtape - a podcast and radio show broadcast every Monday from 2-3am on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Source: GNA
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church