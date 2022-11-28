1
Kay9ice serenades music lovers with 'Fakye' single featuring Adina

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Budding Afrobeat artiste Kay9ice has finally dropped the much-awaited single "Fakye" which features award-winning songstress, Adina.

The song which was produced and mixed by Keymix comes along with some captivating lyrical vibes by Kay9ice.

Adina as usual delivers some amazing vocals on this new joint which is one of best collaborations of the year.

The single is accompanied with some entrancing visuals.

The upcoming single would be available across all streaming platforms including Audiomack, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon music, among others.

Kay9ice who is gradually rising up in Ghana's music industry has worked with some of top Ghanaian artiste including Bisa K’dei, Sista Afia, Galaxy, Yaa Pono, Tsoobi Ryan Korsah, Tyrell (USA) etc.

Kay9ice appeared on BBC after winning Tom Robinson's tracklisting for The BBC Music Introducing Mixtape - a podcast and radio show broadcast every Monday from 2-3 am on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Stream Here:

