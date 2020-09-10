Entertainment

Kaysi Owusu's death was a glorious departure - Friend reveals

On September 6, 2020, contemporary gospel group, Triumphant Gospel Crew hosted "The Legacy 2020", an annual program in Kumasi to give adoration to God.

This year's edition was to honour late gospel minister, Kaysi Owusu, whose sudden death occurred on August 1, 2020.



Kaysi Owusu was a promising gospel artiste known for his versatile spirit filled ministrations in Ghana and abroad.



He was a very close person to the gospel group T.G.C. based in Kumasi.



His death brought a big shock to the Ghanaian gospel music fraternity.



In an exclusive interview with Skbeatz Records, president of the Triumphant Gospel Crew, who was also a very close friend, described how Kaysi Owusu died.

“Kaysi Owusu was a very close brother whose death really brought a shock to us all. From what I was told by the family, He was having dinner with the family and decided to take some rest. A few minutes later, he complained of pain. He was rushed to the hospital and there he gave up the ghost."



Then, before he died, he saw something glorious and amazing, the guess was that he definitely saw ‘an angel’ awaiting to take him to Heaven.



He added that his reaction at his room before he was taken to the hospital describes it all.



Source: Skbeatz Records

