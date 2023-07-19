Kaywa envisions himself as a 'Destiny Helper' with artistes he nurtured but left his record label

The CEO of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa

The CEO of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa, has expressed his mixed feelings about some of the artistes who have departed from his record label.

While he admits to feeling a sense of disappointment, he remains proud of his achievements.



In a recent interview on 3FM, Kaywa shared his perspective on the matter and emphasized that despite the departures, he takes immense pride in his ability to nurture and produce successful artistes, rather than just hit songs.



Kaywa stated, "I don't feel disappointed... If I look at these guys, I am very, very proud of myself. My excitement lies in the fact that I have been able to produce hit artists, not just hit songs. When you mention their names, we've been behind them, and we're very proud of that."



The renowned Ghanaian sound engineer added that he believes that each person has a role to play as a destiny helper, and he is content with not always receiving appreciation for his efforts.



He expressed his belief that they were created to assist destinies in reaching their full potential, and if their contributions go unappreciated, he remains unfazed.

"I'm not someone who easily lets things go... We are created to be destiny helpers, so we help destinies become who they are, and if, for one reason or another, we're not appreciated, we're cool," Kaywa remarked.



When asked about the possibility of re-signing artistes who have left his label, Kaywa firmly stated that it was not their style.



He explained that Highly Spiritual Music believes in providing platforms for fresh talent. While they maintain a healthy relationship with former artistes, their focus lies in channeling their energy towards nurturing and promoting new acts.



"Unfortunately, that is not our style... We believe that the platform is always for freshers. When you have enjoyed it for a while and you leave, when we bring you back, it looks like we don't know what we are about. We'd rather invest our efforts in brand new acts, but we do maintain a healthy relationship with them," Kaywa clarified.



ADA/BB

