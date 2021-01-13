Kaywa reacts to Yaw Berk’s apology and plea for a comeback to Highly Spiritual

Highly spiritual Music Boss, Kaywa

Highly spiritual Music Boss, Kaywa has finally responded to his former signee, Yaw Berk’s apology on Hitz FM and plea to be resigned onto the label he disregarded recently.

According to the preacher and award-winning producer, he holds no grudges against Yaw Berk.



He also stated that there’s no way he is going to fall for the apology because it wouldn’t have come if the young musician was making waves with hit songs and making money.



Kaywa asked the public to respect his final decision of not wanting to work with Yaw Berk again despite his apology.

"I’m not sure l will work with him again and l think that decision should be respected so we can move on from there,” Kaywa said.



“Do you think if he was doing well, he will come to apologize? He said he was successful and doing well and will look for the money. Success doesn’t mean money but showing gratitude,” Kaywa is reported to have added.