Kaywa unveils new signees unto his record label

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa has disclosed the new signees he has introduced to his record label.

The award-winning music producer a few days ago has seen some of his artists exit from the label for reasons best known to them.



Highlife singers, Mr. Drew and Krymi who came into the limelight when they were signed to Highly Spiritual Music departed from the label a few months ago and just recently, Kaywa shared that the ‘Friday Night’ hitmaker, Lasmid has left his record label.



Kaywa, on June 5, 2023, took to his Instagram page and revealed his new signees on the Highly Spiritual Music record label. In the post shared, he was standing in the middle of four gentlemen who were all wearing all-white outfits.



Under the post, he wrote: "Embracing the magic of their unique talent as they define the boundaries of music and take us on an extraordinary journey. Welcome the brilliant sounds of the new era”.



Some fans of the renowned music producer shared in this joy and congratulated him on such developments.

“I just Don’t know what to Talk oo. Herh. Something you have done before d33. Doing it again no hard oo. Dada. Build more stars for us. I salute”, a comment from a fan.



Another fan also shared: “Beautiful as it looks. If dem all dey this comment section n see the love n support from fans. I beg y’all should stay. At least 5 years”.



Check out his Instagram post below





ED/BB