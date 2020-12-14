Keche Andrew denies ‘broke artistes like Samini endorsed political parties’ claim

Musician, Keche Andrew

GEM Media, management of musician Keche Andrew, has denied accusations that their artiste said, “only broke artistes like Samini endorsed political parties.”

According to them, the above claim which has been heralded by media is untrue adding that their artiste, never mentioned the name of Dancehall artiste, Samini in his interview with Kastel FM where he is reported to have said that.



Portions of the statement sighted by GhanaWeb.com reads: “There is no denying the fact that our artiste granted a phone interview on the said network on Saturday, 5th December 2020, however, he made a clean submission on the question devoid of any attacks on any other artiste, brand or political party. Andrew in no way mentioned Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Samini, or any other artiste, in his comment.”



Andrew, a member of the leading music group, Keche, came under public criticism following the alleged statement; but his management says that “the relationship between Keche and Samini is very cordial and there is no way our artiste will seek to disrespect his brand or any political party.”

Read the full statement below:



