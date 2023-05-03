6
Menu
Entertainment

Keche Joshua laughs at Kuami Eugene’s comment about ‘No Dulling’ collaboration

Joshua Keche 22 Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua has responded to a claim by Kuami Eugene that he wrote almost all the lyrics for Keche's hit song 'No Dulling' which was composed in 2020.

In an Instagram post, Keche Joshua expressed his confusion and disbelief at the claim, stating that he was surprised by Kuami Eugene's assertion.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, Keche Joshua can be seen laughing hysterically as he addressed the claim.

He said, "They said the only thing we did in the song was 'Otan brebere yi nti wo da wo da'. Hmm…So Andrew, 'No Dulling,' the only thing we did was 'Otan bebere yi nti wo da wo da'” he said this laughing hysterically before adding “…I don't understand it; I don't get it."

This response from Keche Joshua comes after Kuami Eugene appeared on Delay's show and claimed that he wrote the entire chorus and hook of the song.

He went further to state that if anyone claimed credit for writing the song other than him, the person was a liar.

"I did the whole chorus and hook. If anybody claims credit for it, it's a big lie because I wrote that. They are claiming credit for it because they feel they do not have talent or are inferior. I had written the hook and everything before they contacted me," Kuami Eugene said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana News Place ???????? (@gharticlestv)





ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law