Entertainment

Keche feature Kuami Eugene on new song 'No Dulling'

Established musical duo Keche are set to rock the airwaves with an anticipated hit track titled No Dulling featuring afro beat act Kuami Eugene.

Powered by Gem Media, the well arranged single is expected to be released on Friday July 31 via virtual means.



Since Keche’s emergence on the Ghanaian music scene a couple of years ago, the duo appears to have cemented its presence and relevance with its hit songs such as Sokode, Aluguntugui, Daibetes, Pressure, Gaaga, now making waves in the industry.



The trio was in their usual element by doing justice to the song aimed at putting prospective audience in party mood with the ultimate aim of de-stressing amid challenging social issues.



"It is indeed a well thought-of track arranged to put our cherished fans in a frenzy mood," a release from the group's PR team stated.



And responding to why they featured Kuami Eugene, the team noted "most definitely, he is one of the finest in town recently, and like our name Keche which literally means skill, we wanted an artist with skill, and we thought it prudent to engage Eugene, who was on point from start to finish.

"We are expecting to push very high, and we have no doubt that it will fly because nobody likes Dulling, and we have invested a lot in the danceable track in all aspects for all."



Meanwhile, management of the group has announced that a third person will soon join the group and expected to be outdoored tomorrow.



The group was formed in 2004 and in 2008, they released their first single "Omegami" this was followed by their next single "Ring my bell" which featured Sarkodie.



In 2011, the Keche group was recognised as a Global Ambassador for Peace by the then Liberia's President, her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.



Following that, the group also performed at the UN Peace concert in Monrovia, Liberia in 2014 which gave the group recognition across Africa. In 2019, the group signed a 2 year record deal with Golden Empire Legacy Limited, a music record label.

