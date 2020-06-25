Music

Keche gifts Rawlings gold pendant on birthday

Ghanaian music duo Keche and label GEM Media, presented former President Jerry John Rawlings with a gold pendant on his 73rd birthday, Monday.

The group made up of Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew visited the charismatic Ex. President at his residence to mark his special day with him while also presenting some gifts to him.



They sang for him the famous "Happy Birthday" song and also performed their one time hit single, "Aluguntugui", much to the admiration of "Papa J".

They were joined by their manager and wife of Keche Joshua, Joana Gyan, who is also the CEO of their record label GEM Media.

Source: Kobby Kyei, Contributor

