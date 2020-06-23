Entertainment

Keche performs for ex-President Rawlings on his birthday

Former Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings turned a year older on June 22, 2020.

Some of the people who helped in putting smiles on his face were Ghanaian music duo, Keche and ‘their wife’, Joana Gyan who also doubles as their manager and CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited. (Joana is the wife of Keche Andrew).



The group sang the popular ‘Happy Birthday’ song to Ex-President Rawlings in a video available to Zionfelix.net.



They climaxed their performance by singing their smash hit song, ‘Aluguntugui’ to the former Ghanaian president.

Ex-President JJ Rawlings laughed out loud after Keche and those present finished the performance.



