Keche reveals how Castro played a role in their success stories

Music Duo, Keche

Almost nine years after Castro went missing, Keche Joshua has said he still doesn't believe the Ghanaian musician could be dead.

According to the artiste in a myjoyonline report, Castro played an instrumental role in his and Keche Andrews's life by asking Kaywa to groom them and would sometimes buy them things from London anytime he visited.



“He brought us here, he believed in us, he told Kaywa, Kaywa these boys are my own I beg you groom them…Castro could go to London, do shopping and bring it to us," he recalled.



Recounting how they heard of his alleged demise, Keche Andrew claims Castro was to attend a funeral with his brother but went to Ada and asked his brother to take the lead.



“Later we heard that he had a call, and he told his brother to take the lead and go to Kumasi, then he will join them later, he went to Ada, so I was in the room in the afternoon when I had a call that Castro had drowned.



“I know Castro is a good swimmer, way back from Sekondi, and I heard he was wearing a vest, so it is difficult he could’ve drowned,” Keche Andrew said.

Andrew also added that although he may be considered dead, he won't believe it until he sees his dead body.



“I’m not sure he got to the estuary, and the officials there will not even allow you to get that far, so I’m just going with what people are saying, but I can’t believe it until I see his body," he indicated.



Background:



News of Castro's demise broke the hearts of song lovers and fans in Ghana and worldwide.



The celebrated Hiplife musician was reported to have drowned at a beach in Ada on Sunday, July 6, 2014, with one other person, Janet Badu.

When the unfortunate incident occurred, the victims were on a vacation with friends, including former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.



Castro's body was never recovered, and on July 6, 2021, he was declared legally dead, seven years after his disappearance.



