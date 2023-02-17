Keche shares the challenges of recording

Music Duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo Keche have opened up about the challenges they face when recording their songs in the studio.

In a myjoyonline.com report, Keche Joshua explained that some music producers do not cooperate with them in the music-making process.



According to Joshua, "some producers are also lazy. When you tell them that ‘chale, the beat you play e no dey be. I think say you need something like this then dem dey bore'."



He further stated that those producers often believe whatever they do is the right thing, regardless of the group's concerns.



Meanwhile, the other half of the group, Keche Andrew, added that they usually contribute to the production process when making their songs.



"If you talk to any of the engineers we have worked with, we give them a hard time in the studio," he said.

The duo also shared that they send their songs to various people to review before releasing them. However, some of the feedback they receive can be unhelpful or even negative.



"Anytime Keche brings out a song, you have no idea the number of people we send the song to, to listen and share their opinions on. Some will even tell you that 'chale, Joshua, all your rap be wack, go and change it'," said Joshua Kojo Ampah.



Keche is well known for hit songs such as "Pressure," "Aluguitugui," and "No Dulling," among others.



Despite the challenges they face in the studio, the duo have managed to maintain their success in the music industry.



ADA/SARA